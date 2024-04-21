Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $448,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 213.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 19,468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after purchasing an additional 480,295 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SAP by 64.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after buying an additional 414,407 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.80.

SAP Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SAP traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.77. 954,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.13. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $126.40 and a 1 year high of $199.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.3852 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

