Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $912,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $1,616,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,893,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,766,000 after acquiring an additional 849,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 268,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.93. 10,303,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,788,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $70.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

