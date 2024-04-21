Cetera Trust Company N.A Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 1.7% of Cetera Trust Company N.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 3.0 %

Microchip Technology stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,912,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,499. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.32. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 42.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

