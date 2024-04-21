Cetera Trust Company N.A Purchases New Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after purchasing an additional 73,308 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

HMC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. 1,009,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,628. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

