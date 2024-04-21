Cetera Trust Company N.A Takes $709,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,074 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,955 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,353,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 5,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.28.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,967,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,727 shares of company stock worth $8,170,388. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $709.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,139. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $476.75 and a 52 week high of $787.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $730.29 and its 200-day moving average is $661.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $314.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

