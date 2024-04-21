Cetera Trust Company N.A Takes Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 839.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,148,000 after buying an additional 1,957,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,336,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,299,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ATI by 1,302.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after buying an additional 662,166 shares during the period.

ATI stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 906,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

