Cetera Trust Company N.A Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,159,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,718,000 after acquiring an additional 415,531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,107,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,528,000 after acquiring an additional 277,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,566,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,842.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,355 shares of company stock worth $26,753,102. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.66. 8,143,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,380,509. The stock has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $95.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.97.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

