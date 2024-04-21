Cetera Trust Company N.A Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,608 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $4.23 on Friday, reaching $215.12. 2,760,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.39 and a 200 day moving average of $218.68. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

