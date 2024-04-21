CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Berenberg Bank

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.47.

Shares of CF opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81. CF Industries has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

