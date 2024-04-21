Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,041 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.00. 7,734,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,934,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.44 and its 200 day moving average is $151.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.