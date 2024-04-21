Citigroup Increases CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $89.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $88.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.29.

Shares of CRSP opened at $55.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.76. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,835. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

