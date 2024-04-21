Citigroup Raises WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $280.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $240.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WEX. Mizuho upped their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.00.

WEX opened at $230.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.45. WEX has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $244.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. Equities analysts expect that WEX will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,350.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,350.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,433 shares of company stock valued at $14,708,896. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

