Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Clene Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Clene has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Clene had a negative net margin of 7,569.42% and a negative return on equity of 253.48%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 245,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

About Clene

(Get Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

