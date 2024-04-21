CNB Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 61,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL opened at $226.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

