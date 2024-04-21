CNB Bank Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CNB Bank lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,529,000 after acquiring an additional 111,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,353,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,064,000 after acquiring an additional 197,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $110.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.22 and a 1-year high of $118.69. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.