CNB Bank Grows Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CNB Bank increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in MSCI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in MSCI by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in MSCI by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $510.07 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.16.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $659.00 to $648.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $581.57.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

