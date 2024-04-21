CNB Bank Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CNB Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 1.1% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 20,918 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 354,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 77,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

