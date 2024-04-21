CNB Bank Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $870.25 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $493.42 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $945.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $801.10.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $931.85.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

