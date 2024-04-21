CNB Bank Sells 213 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CNB Bank lessened its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -26.12%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

