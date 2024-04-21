CNB Bank Sells 393 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

CNB Bank cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $128.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.32 and its 200 day moving average is $130.84. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.92%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $703,349.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,145.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

