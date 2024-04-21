CNB Bank Sells 425 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CNB Bank cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.7% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,003,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,184,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.14 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $163.14. The company has a market cap of $372.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

