CNB Bank Sells 91 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CNB Bank reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,139 shares of company stock worth $7,458,139 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $214.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $215.18. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.