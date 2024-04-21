Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,692 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 588,091 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $695,100,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.74.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.24. 24,227,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,806,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.