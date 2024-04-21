Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $61.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CBSH. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.79. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $96,086.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,911.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,294.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,321 shares of company stock valued at $752,387 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

