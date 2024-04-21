Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $55.21 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $59.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,024.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,089 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,477,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,617 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,834,000 after purchasing an additional 527,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,450,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,159,000 after buying an additional 487,792 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

