Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.77.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.70.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

