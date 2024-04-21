Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.36.

American Tower Stock Up 0.2 %

AMT traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $171.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,867,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 203.77%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

