Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 13,242 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,251,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,178. The company has a market capitalization of $315.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $93.29 and a one year high of $132.77.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

