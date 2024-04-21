Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 5,175 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,766 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $182,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,943 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 776,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,729 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.88 on Friday, hitting $147.05. The stock had a trading volume of 87,074,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,857,384. The stock has a market cap of $468.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.22 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.70.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

