Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.85.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $153,899.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,007 shares of company stock worth $3,696,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $214.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.18. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.