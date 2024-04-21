Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $2.56 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 341.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.27. 1,486,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,171. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

