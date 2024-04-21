Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $5,399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,478,000 after acquiring an additional 247,896 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 457,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 136,556 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 37.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 832,653 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,117,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.