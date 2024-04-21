Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 270.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,067 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 2.8% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $70,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,276,123 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.88. 3,381,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,733. The stock has a market cap of $212.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.68 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.21 and its 200 day moving average is $342.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.