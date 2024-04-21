Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

IBM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.58. 3,037,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,452. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.46 and a 200 day moving average of $169.11. The firm has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

