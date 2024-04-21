Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 340,023 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,485,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340,023 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft comprises 4.0% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.36% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $101,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,411,000 after buying an additional 21,080,301 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,057,000 after acquiring an additional 661,034 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,511,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 428,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 152,446 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DB traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,599,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,621. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

