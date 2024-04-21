Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Equinix were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Equinix by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,029,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.50.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $8.15 on Friday, hitting $748.00. 611,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $833.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $802.27. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $672.88 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

