Comparing Borealis Foods (BRLS) and The Competition

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Borealis Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Borealis Foods has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods’ competitors have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -1.68% Borealis Foods Competitors -28.46% -31.99% -7.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Borealis Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Borealis Foods and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Borealis Foods Competitors 319 1292 1489 30 2.39

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 21.86%. Given Borealis Foods’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Borealis Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Borealis Foods and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A -$300,000.00 -19.05 Borealis Foods Competitors $7.55 billion $686.90 million 6.62

Borealis Foods’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Borealis Foods competitors beat Borealis Foods on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Borealis Foods Company Profile

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. The company's product includes Chef Woo, a high-protein meat alternative; and Ramen Express, vegetarian ramen noodles. Borealis Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

