Compound (COMP) Price Tops $58.94

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $58.94 or 0.00090664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $478.11 million and $23.51 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,111,264 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,111,206.39308792 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 59.545094 USD and is up 8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 489 active market(s) with $23,715,730.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

