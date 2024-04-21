Conflux (CFX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $983.96 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. Conflux has a total market cap of $983.96 million and $40.44 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,086.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $505.63 or 0.00776872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00130076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00042495 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00181125 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00050561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00107961 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,992,392,152 coins and its circulating supply is 3,942,391,097 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,992,142,267.43 with 3,942,142,253.68 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.25597807 USD and is up 6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $60,985,058.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.