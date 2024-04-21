Continuum Finance Trading Up 48.8% Over Last 7 Days (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 87.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 48.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and $3,730.90 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

[Telegram](https://t.me/ContinuumFi)[Medium](https://medium.com/@continuumfinancelabs)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/43607668/continuum-finance-lightpaper-en-20.pdf)”

