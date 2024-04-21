Contrasting Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) & Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD)

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) and Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eightco and Palmer Square Capital BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eightco $75.30 million 0.07 -$68.32 million N/A N/A Palmer Square Capital BDC $112.22 million 4.87 $107.84 million N/A N/A

Palmer Square Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eightco and Palmer Square Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Palmer Square Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.20%. Given Palmer Square Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Palmer Square Capital BDC is more favorable than Eightco.

Profitability

This table compares Eightco and Palmer Square Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eightco -90.73% -512.05% -35.63% Palmer Square Capital BDC 96.09% 23.31% 9.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Eightco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Eightco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Palmer Square Capital BDC beats Eightco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eightco

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc. and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc. in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Easton, Pennsylvania.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

