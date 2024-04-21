Cooke & Bieler LP Acquires 220,728 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,339,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,728 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 1.3% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $150,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,652,000 after acquiring an additional 238,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,672,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,578,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,333 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day moving average of $106.03. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.94.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

