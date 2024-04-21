Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Andrew Y. Ng Sells 50,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,058,074 shares in the company, valued at $85,332,114.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

COUR stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.48. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coursera from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

