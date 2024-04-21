CRA Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.27. The stock had a trading volume of 84,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,116. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.22. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $76.12 and a 1-year high of $101.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

