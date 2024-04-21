CRA Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 18,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Stock Down 4.1 %

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN stock traded down $31.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $735.07. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a twelve month low of $459.67 and a twelve month high of $853.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $815.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $709.89.

