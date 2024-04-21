CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 623.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

