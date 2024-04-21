CRA Financial Services LLC Has $314,000 Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 298,329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,753,000 after buying an additional 224,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,893,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 94,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 57,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 898.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 53,594 shares in the last quarter.

TAXF stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

