CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $154.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

