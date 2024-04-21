CRA Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 504,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,133,000 after acquiring an additional 73,770 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.63.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $152.30 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

