CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 118.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1,240.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.00.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $99.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OCFC. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

